Exploring Alaska from Above w/ Paul Guschlbauer

► Watch more adventure on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/AdventureRBTV

Alaska – one of the last great frontiers. Distant, intimidating, and wild, it has a population density of one person for every two square kilometres, and most of that concentrated in the capital city of Anchorage. So when you head into the outback, you’re truly going into the middle of nowhere.

That’s one thing that drew pro paraglider pilot Paul Guschlbauer to Alaska. The other thing? He had bought a plane – a 1959 Piper Super Cub – sight unseen. Of course, he’d have to head over to check it out. And once he was there, what would he use it for? To find more places to paraglide, of course.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter