Epic CIRCUS STUNTS – Music Video | DEVINSUPERTRAMP

Extremsport
Watch as we travel around The Czech Republic and Germany filming amazing circus stunts with the amazing violinist Alicia Enstrom!

Music by Alicia Enstrom and Jon Estes.
Lyrics by Alicia Enstrom
Download the song at Alicia’s website:
http://www.aliciaenstrom.com
New album coming soon.

Film By Tyson Henderson
Edited By Tyson Henderson using Adobe Premiere CC

Check out the Behind the Scenes here:

The music video has been recorded in the cities of Kaufbeuren, Martinskirchen (Mühlberg), Neuschwanstein, Rakotzbrücke and Basteibrücke.

The cast and plan of the video has been put together by Adrienn Banhegyi ( www.adriennbanhegyi.com )

https://www.facebook.com/AdriennBanhegyiOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/banhegyi21
https://twitter.com/AdriennBanhegyi
https://www.linkedin.com/in/adrienn-banhegyi-2b942825

Special thanks to Artistica Anam Cara – artistic group Kaufbeuren:

Startseite


https://www.facebook.com/artisticaanamcara
@artisticaanamcara

Natalia Bakun – Hula hoop artist
https://www.facebook.com/natabakun
https://www.linkedin.com/today/posts/natalia-bakun+0_0awfSWBypu8cf_M9vp92WQ

Stanislav Vysotsky – juggler
https://www.facebook.com/stanislav.vysotskyi

Home

Jump Rope:

Adrienn Banhegyi
Kata Banhegyi
Anezka Bockova

www.adriennbanhegyi.com
www.jumpplusworld.com

For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

Epic CIRCUS STUNTS! Music Video | DEVINSUPERTRAMP

