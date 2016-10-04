Dropping Into Deep Water Bombs at Cow Bombie | Sessions

► Love Surfing? Click here for more! http://win.gs/SurfRBTV

In West Australia, when the going gets tough the tough get towing, and such was the case recently when the deep south’s notorious Cow Bombie roared to life in enormous fashion. By now you’re familiar with the classic groundswells that rake Indonesian shores at this time of year, well, they weren’t always that well behaved.

These swells are created in the Southern Ocean, and before they turn into Indonesian emerald green perfection they’re slightly rougher around the edges, as they barge their way into the Indian Ocean and up the West Australian coastline. Mick Corbett, Paul ‚Antman‘ Paterson, Jarryd Foster and Zac Haynes are a few of the maniacs keen to let go of the rope and take on the deep water bombie, located a long way offshore of a small fishing town, with not a hospital for miles, whenever it breaks, and this time the even invited German hellman Sebastian Steudtner to come join the party.

