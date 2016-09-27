Dougie Lampkin Wheelies Entire Isle of Man TT Course – 37.7 Miles!

► Watch the wheelie in full, HERE: http://win.gs/DLDougiesWheelie

Dougie Lampkin has successfully pulled off one of the biggest challenges of his career, riding an entire lap of the 37.7-mile Isle of Man TT course on just one wheel for his Dougie’s Wheelie project. Setting off from the iconic grandstand in the town of Douglas, 12-time World Trials champion Lampkin battled strong winds, traffic (the roads remained open during the attempt) and the sharp rises and falls of the TT circuit to lap the course in one hour 35 minutes, with the whole feat shown live on Red Bull TV. Check out the best action from his record breaking day, and watch the full show on Red Bull TV!

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter