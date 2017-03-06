Dinghy Diehards: Back to the Junk Yard w/ Tom and Shane | Ep 1

►Click here to watch episode 2 of Dinghy Diehards! http://win.gs/DinghyDiehardsE2

Introducing the Dinghy Diehards series, a rare glimpse into the minds of the Australian revheads who make the Dinghy Derby what it is: a pedal-to-the-metal thrashfest of epic proportions. Today, it’s your chance to get to know Shane and Thomas, otherwise known as The Young Guns – two glory-seeking racers with a storied heritage of dinghy racing and absolutely no time for girls.

