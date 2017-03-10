Dinghy Diehards: Adam & Trev „The Favorites“ | Ep 3

►Get to know your more of your Dinghy Diehards HERE! http://win.gs/DinghyDiehardsE1

At this year’s Red Bull Dinghy Derby, we made an extra special effort to get to know some of the mentalists who reckon going 90km/hr down the Murray River in a tinny is a good idea. Today, it’s your chance to get familiar with Trev and Adam – team name The Favourites – two racers widely considered ‚the ones to beat‘ by the rest of the competition.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter