Dinghy Diehards: Adam & Trev „The Favorites“ | Ep 3
►Get to know your more of your Dinghy Diehards HERE! http://win.gs/DinghyDiehardsE1
At this year’s Red Bull Dinghy Derby, we made an extra special effort to get to know some of the mentalists who reckon going 90km/hr down the Murray River in a tinny is a good idea. Today, it’s your chance to get familiar with Trev and Adam – team name The Favourites – two racers widely considered ‚the ones to beat‘ by the rest of the competition.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter