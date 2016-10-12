Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out

► Go behind the scenes here: http://win.gs/WeeDayOutBTS

Want to see what Danny MacAskill does on his day off? „Wee Day Out“ explores the rural landscape around Edinburgh in a film that sets out to capture the simple fun of a ride in the country with moments of incredible riding and a touch of humor. Danny pulls off never-seen-before tricks, most of which would normally be assumed impossible on a mountain bike, like leaping onto a single train track, turning a hay bale into a giant unicycle, riding over a cottage, and disappearing into a 6ft puddle. Oh, and keep an eye out for a cameo from Danny’s dad, Peter!

Song: ’National Express‘ performed by Divine Comedy, Written by Neil Hannon, Published by Universal Music Publishing MGB Ltd. Courtesy of Divine Comedy Records UK Ltd: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/fin-de-siecle/id162640885

