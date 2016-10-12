Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out
► Go behind the scenes here: http://win.gs/WeeDayOutBTS
Want to see what Danny MacAskill does on his day off? „Wee Day Out“ explores the rural landscape around Edinburgh in a film that sets out to capture the simple fun of a ride in the country with moments of incredible riding and a touch of humor. Danny pulls off never-seen-before tricks, most of which would normally be assumed impossible on a mountain bike, like leaping onto a single train track, turning a hay bale into a giant unicycle, riding over a cottage, and disappearing into a 6ft puddle. Oh, and keep an eye out for a cameo from Danny’s dad, Peter!
WATCH Danny’s Other Films:
Imaginate: http://win.gs/ImaginateRBTV
Epecuen: http://win.gs/EpecuenRBTV
Follow Danny:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DannyMacAskill
Website: http://www.dannymacaskill.co.uk/
Song: ’National Express‘ performed by Divine Comedy, Written by Neil Hannon, Published by Universal Music Publishing MGB Ltd. Courtesy of Divine Comedy Records UK Ltd: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/fin-de-siecle/id162640885
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter