► Watch the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR in action: http://win.gs/2gi2sjI

Dakar, the ultimate test of man and machine, starts again in January 2017 and the Red Bull Desert Wings are set to be front and center of the action. The 10,000 kilometre route from Asunción to Buenos Aires, via La Paz, covers some of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet. The Desert Wings line-up features Carlos Sainz, Stéphane Peterhansel, Cyril Despres and Sébastien Loeb for Team Peugeot Total; Nasser Al-Attiyah and Giniel De Villiers under Toyota Gazoo Racing; Bryce Menzies for MINI X-Raid; Jakub Przygoński on Team ORLEN; the KTM riders Matthias Walkner, Toby Price, Sam Sunderland and Ivan Ramirez; Yamaha’s Helder Rodrigues and the infamous blue trucks – Team KAMAZ-Master.

Dakar 2016: Red Bull Desert Wings Lineup Announcement

Dakar 2016: Red Bull Desert Wings Lineup Announcement