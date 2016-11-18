Cubs Fans Celebrate While NL MVP Kris Bryant Gets Back to Work

► See more at http://win.gs/KRISBRYANTMVP

What was Kris Bryant doing two days after millions of Cubs fans celebrated the team’s first World Series title in 108 years? He was back at Wrigley Field working out, while the rest of Chicago was still partying.

Bryant’s first two seasons in the big leagues are truly historic. After being called up to the majors early in 2015, Bryant was the unanimous pick as the NL Rookie of the Year, hitting .275 with 26 home runs and 99 RBIs. He wasn’t finished there. In 2016, Bryant helped guide the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series appearance since 1945, was recognized as the National League’s Hank Aaron Award winner, and now adds the overall NL MVP to his trophy case.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter