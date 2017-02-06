Crisp Backdoor Barrels for Day Two of the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro: Day 2 Highlights

►Watch the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/VPP17

Day two of the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro saw some mighty fine conditions grace the stretch of reef between Backdoor and Off The Wall for some of the most picturesque running rights you can dream up. Sure, there were some mutant steps to be found because of all the sand on the reef, but all in all, today saw groomed conditions from first light to sundown. Check out some of the gems from day two of the contest!

