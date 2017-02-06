Crashed Ice Saint Paul: Women’s Final | Red Bull Crashed Ice 2017

►Watch the full replay of Crashed Ice Saint Paul on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/CIStPaul

On a night of high drama in Saint Paul at the 3rd stop of the 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice season, Myriam Trepanier delivered a flawless final run to take her first victory in six races, while Amanda Trunzo narrowly missed out on securing the world championship after falling on the final jump. Check out the action from the final run from the event!

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter