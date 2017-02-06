Crashed Ice Saint Paul: Men’s Final | Red Bull Crashed Ice 2017

►Watch the full replay of Crashed Ice Saint Paul on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/CIStPaul

Canada’s Dean Moriarity scored the first Red Bull Crashed Ice victory of his career after an epic final race from the Saint Paul stop of the 2017 season. The Ice Cross Downhill title battle tightened into a four-way fight on a thrilling night of racing in Saint Paul, as American Cameron Naasz moved just ahead of compatriot Maxwell Dunne, Canada’s Scott Croxall and Austria’s Marco Dallago.

