Crashed Ice Saint Paul: Men’s Final | Red Bull Crashed Ice 2017
►Watch the full replay of Crashed Ice Saint Paul on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/CIStPaul
Canada’s Dean Moriarity scored the first Red Bull Crashed Ice victory of his career after an epic final race from the Saint Paul stop of the 2017 season. The Ice Cross Downhill title battle tightened into a four-way fight on a thrilling night of racing in Saint Paul, as American Cameron Naasz moved just ahead of compatriot Maxwell Dunne, Canada’s Scott Croxall and Austria’s Marco Dallago.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter