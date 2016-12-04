► Watch Claw’s gnarly POV run from Rampage: http://win.gs/ClawPOV

On November 14, 2016, the moon traveled closer to the Earth than it has since 1948 — and we’ll have to wait until 2034 until it gets this close again. With only a few days‘ notice, Darren Berrecloth seized the opportunity for an epic attempt to ride one of Utah’s most technically demanding trails — located on the edge of all four Red Bull Rampage event sites — in the dark.

Using only a headlamp, watch „Bearclaw“ throw caution to the moonlit wind in the video above.

Claw Ripping Utah’s Insane King Kong MTB Trail by Supermoon Light