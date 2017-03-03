Chris Russell Gears up for the 2017 Vans Park Series 2017

►Watch the Vans Park Series LIVE on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/VansParkSeries

Chris Russell is leading the next generation of badass transition skaters. The „Muscle Hamster“ charges harder than most, and you’ll consistently find him scoring big at bowl and transition contests when he’s not dropping heavy hitting video parts. Get behind the scenes with Russell as he gears up for the first stop of the 2017 Vans Park Series in Sydney, and be sure to catch the event on Red Bull TV!

Music:

0:00 “Tear Me Down” by Charred Walls of the Damned

