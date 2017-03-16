Casper Steinfath Attempts to SUP 130km From Denmark to Norway | Viking Crossing

►Watch Kai Lenny Rip a Hydrofoil SUP! http://win.gs/KaiLennySUP

Casper Steinfath, the three time world champion in stand up paddling, attempts to conquer one of the historical viking routes by paddling from Denmark to Norway…a route which spans 130 km over aggressively rough seas. Until now it has only been attempted by large ships due to the violent open ocean waves and relentless currents. With an immense amount of logistical and physical preparation, Steinfath sets out to accomplish the seemingly impossible. Click play and follow his journey across the Viking Crossing!

Subtitles: Tage Poulsen

