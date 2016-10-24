Carissa Moore | World of Red Bull 2016

► Get to know Carissa Moore here: http://win.gs/MeetCarissa

Carissa Moore possesses one of surfing’s most contagious personalities. With a smile that seemingly stays put 24/7, it’d be easy to perceive her as a constantly jovial surfer without a competitive bone in her body. That assumption, of course, would be offensively wrong. At 24, Carissa has already been on tour for nearly seven years. In that time she’s topped the ranks three times and never finished the year below third place. That’s a world title winning record of almost 40 percent, and a heat winning percentage far greater. Consistency to the teeth.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter