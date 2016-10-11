Bow And Arrow Trick Shot Battle!! | DEVINSUPERTRAMP
The most epic trick shot battle to the death! Hilarious shoot out!
Check out more of our extreme videos here! https://youtu.be/S8b1zWOgOKA?list=PLjw-j0hh81Ic1Cj43I3HpMLvFZzg6E8CH
Music: „Kick It“ by The Johnsons
iTunes: https://itun.es/us/HRdg8
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c11goeVvVLE
facebook.com/officialthejohnsons
twitter.com/dajohnsons
Here’s info for the video description:
Zing Toys YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGQsg8D1Yx0_CBbDu_p0r
Buy your own Zing bow: https://zing.store/collections/blasters
Here’s the info for the social posts:
@ZingToys
#ZingToys
#Zing
Film by TeamSuperTramp using the RED Weapon, DJI Phantom and Ronin.
Edited by Devin Graham, Carter Hogan and Tyson Henderson using Adobe Premiere Pro CC.
Produced by Carter Hogan
Main Video:
Want to be in our next video?!? Follow us on social media!
https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp
https://twitter.com/devinsupertramp
https://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp
For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com
https://youtu.be/pMvL8ZejSAo
Bow and Arrow Trick Shot Battle!! | DEVINSUPERTRAMP