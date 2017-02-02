Bike Check: Danny MacAskill’s Santa Cruz 5010 CC Mountain Bike

►CLICK to watch Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out! http://win.gs/DannyMacAskillWeeDayOut

Danny MacAskill shows us around his Santa Cruz 5010 CC mountain bike which he used in the making of Wee Day out. Take an inside look at how the trials legends tunes his rig to handle all the crazy things he does on a bike!

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

