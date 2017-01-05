► Love Surfing? Click here for more! http://win.gs/SurfRBTV

First Nazare, now Jaws. This winter is looking bright, big and barreling across the surfing world right now. And here’s hoping it’ll stay that way.

In the spaces between heats during the Peahi Challenge, the dedicated Jaws duo Adam and Carlo Carbajal of Maui Media Cartel teamed up with Brett Lickle and Bruno Lemos to bring you the two minutes of big-wave bliss above.

Big Waves Continue as Jaws Stays Hot Over the Winter Season