Red Bull Hardline is an event like no other, and it sure as hell ain’t for the faint of heart. The long and technical course played on a variety of disciplines, where incredibly steep and rocky technical sections were combined with a motocross run in and 50ft gap jump to create one of the most progressive downhill courses in existence. Bernard Kerr held nothing back as he charged down the hill in pursuit of the win, showcasing some of the most insane MTB skills on the planet. Check out the GoPro view of the run that earned him top spot on the podium!

Bernard Kerr’s Crazy Winning MTB Run from Hardline 2016: GoPro View