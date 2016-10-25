Behind the Making of the Motion Control Timelapse | The Horn
►Watch more from the series here: http://win.gs/TheHorn
Timelapse photographer Andrew Geraci, of House of Cards title sequence fame, takes his craft to the next level by rigging up a 3-axis motion control setup. With it he can capture every angle of the Matterhorn’s beauty, panning and tilting through its sunset and night-to-day transitions.
‚The Horn‘ follows the everyday heroes behind the best aerial search and rescue team in the world as they risk their lives to save others around the most treacherous terrain of Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain.
Find more from Drew here: vimeo.com/thevoder
