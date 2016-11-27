Bear Heist! #360 VR Experience!

Watch our Five Nights at Freddy’s 360 Video Here:



Produced for Team Supertramp by Mystery Box (http://mysterybox.us)

Directed by Jacob Schwarz (https://wwwyoutube.com/user/jacobschwarz)

Super thanks to Google/YouTube for sponsoring this video! We had the chance to work with the GoPro Odyssey for this project. A 16 GoPro rig. We have several more 360 videos coming out soon, filmed on the GoPro Odyssey.

VR Workflow and Effects by Samuel Bilodeau (contact: samuel ‘at’ mysterybox ‘dot’ us)

Bear Costume by Sandy Bee (http://sandybee.com) and Bonnie Blumenstock

Heist music by Stephen Anderson.

Find more of his work here! http://www.stephenjanderson.com

Local Elevator by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1300012

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com