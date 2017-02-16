Baseball Star Kris Bryant Gets Pranked by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux

►CLICK for the full story on how Kris Bryant got pranked by Greg Maddux: http://www.redbull.com/KBPrank

Reigning baseball MVP and World Series hero Kris Bryant thinks he’s shooting a baseball workout video. Little does he know that the sound guy on the video crew is none other than Hall of Fame pitcher and four-time Cy Young Award winner Greg Maddux in disguise. Here’s what happened when Bryant allowed Greg Maddux aka “The Sound Guy” to throw him batting practice.

Also watch Kris Bryant as “The Transfer” in Prank 1.0 when he tricks an unsuspecting college baseball team into thinking he’s the hotshot new recruit coming into the program.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter