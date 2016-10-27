Bas van Steenbergen Charges Trail in British Columbia | Raw 100

► Watch more Raw 100 with slopestyle MTB beast Brandon Semenuk: http://win.gs/Raw100Semenuk

Raw 100 is a video series designed to highlight the talent and creativity of filmmakers. It’s said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and this series celebrates that idea.

The rules for each video are simple: 100 seconds in length, no slow motion footage, and no music. By having to work within these limitations, filmmakers have to get creative and think outside the box.

In this Raw 100, Liam Mullany delivers a video featuring Bas van Steenbergen ripping through British Columbia that will leave you chomping at the bit to hit the trails.

