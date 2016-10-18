► Watch the film on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WWCF

Feast your eyes on Lucas Fiederling’s remix of the finest skate moments from his Pan-European video epic, ‚Where We Come From‘. Expect hammers from the likes of Axel Cruysberghs, Eniz Fazliov, Marty Murawski, Willow, Samu Karvonen and Chris Pfanner in one intense three-minute hit.

‚Where We Come From,‘ a film by Lucas Fiederling, features eight skateboarders from five countries traveling the world together, exploring new spots. From Europe to the United States, the Canary Islands to Israel, and Morocco to South Africa, this diverse group of rippers showcase pure global skateboarding.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Banger Moments from the Gritty Skate Film ‚Where We Come From‘