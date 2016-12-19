Back to the Streets w/ UK Ripper Kris Vile

► Keep skating around the world on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/MoreSk8

Kris Vile, it’s fair to say, is one of the best skateboarders ever to come out of the UK. Like Ross McGouran and Chris Oliver, he’s made his way in the skateboarding world on his own terms. He’s used his talent to travel and rip, and this edit is a culmination of his latest bangers. Sit back, and feast your eyes on some good ‚ol fashioned concrete destroying from Mr. Vile himself.

Realized by:

Callus Loomes

Dennis Ludwig

