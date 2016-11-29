Assassin’s Creed Movie Meets Parkour in Real Life – Day in the Life of a Stunt Man

ASSASSIN’S CREED – In Theaters December 21, 2016

Assassin’s Creed Movie Cast: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Michael K. Williams

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Our video featured the amazing Damian Walters. An amazing stuntman, acrobatic, and even a YouTuber! His work is phenomenal! Check it out Damian’s Channel here: http://youtube.com/damienwalters

I’ve wanted to work with Damian for the longest time, beyond stoked I got to work with him on this project.

Super thanks to 20th Century Fox for sponsoring this video and making it happen! I’ve been the biggest Assassin’s Creed fan for the longest time, and I’ve had many opportunities to work with Ubisoft, the creators of the video game franchise. So it was a dream to work with 20th Century Fox on this project, on a full scale movie set. So much has gone into this franchise, game, and now movie, I am beyond excited to see it in theaters!

Music by Stephen Anderson. He does a ton of the music for my vids, and all his stuff is amazing!!!

http://www.stephenjanderson.com

Film by Devin Graham

Filmed in Malta and Spain

Cinematgraphy by Devin Graham and Tyson Henderson

Edited by Devin and Tyson

Color Correction by Tyson Henderson

Filmed with the Red Dragon in 6K. Edited in Adobe Premiere CC.

The smooth/glide shots were all done on the Devin Graham signature series Glidecam.

