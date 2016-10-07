Art of Motion 2016: Highlights From the World’s Best Freerunners

► Watch Art of Motion 2016: http://win.gs/WatchArtofMotion

Red Bull Art of Motion is back on the rooftops of Santorini for the 6th edition of the most anticipated event in the sport. It’s not just a competition anymore, it’s a tradition that brings together athletes from all over the world, giving freerunners the chance to evolve their skills and present their best moves surrounded by the gorgeous Cycladic landscape. Sit back and witness the progression of freerunning from the 2016 edition of Red Bull Art of Motion.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter