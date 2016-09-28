Anthony Messere’s Flowy MTB Session on Backyard Dirt Jumps | Raw 100

► Watch More Raw 100: http://win.gs/FinnRaw100

In this edition of Raw 100, Canadian freerider Anthony Messere teams up with cinematographer Rupert Walker to capture Messere’s private jumps which are located near his home in British Columbia. Sit back and enjoy the effortless flow and amplitude that Messere is known for in the video above.

Raw 100 is a video series designed to highlight the talent and creativity of filmmakers. It’s said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and this series celebrates that. The rules for each video are simple: 100 seconds in length, no slow-motion footage, and no music. By having to work within these limitations, filmmakers have to shake up the box and put their creativity on blast.

