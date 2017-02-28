Andri Ragettli Throws Down 2nd Place Run at Red Bull Playstreets 2017
Swiss Slopestyler Andri Ragettli went full send on the new Red Bull Playstreets course, boasting massive airs and some technical rail combos during the final heat. The Swiss phenom was pitted against Jesper Tjäder in the finals for an epic matchup, and after the judges nail-bitter decision, Tjäder would score just ahead of Andri Ragettli in overall points to secure the win. Take a look back at Ragettli’s run from the finals!
