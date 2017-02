Alvaro Malpartida (Punta Hermosa, Peru) nearly pulls off a magic carpet air drop on a windy left but goes down hard instead at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on February 14, 2017. Video by José Plaza/Thruster Productions. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.