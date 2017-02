Alex Zirke (Tenerife, Canary Islands) is once again is right in the spot to meet up with a stacking mid-Atlantic left with double-spit energy at San Borondón, Canary Islands on January 28, 2017. Video by German Pinelo. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.