A Freeride Motocross Paradise in the Dunes of Death Valley

Watch more motor sports from Red Bull:

Moto shredder Tom Parsons brings you one hell of a banger freeride clip in „The Valley.“ From Tom, „For me, freeriding is so much more than building a jump in the hills or sending a 150-foot booter in the sand dunes. To me, it’s the experience, a freedom nothing else in the world can provide. It’s just insane to me that at this time in history, I not only get to explore places millions of people would love to visit, but I get to take my dirt bike and ride the evolving environment of places like the Dumont Dunes of Death Valley. My goal in this project was to pay homage to this place and tell people a little bit of its history, hoping to shed light on why it’s so unique. As a freerider, I’m here to encourage people to get out there and experience the Dunes because there isn’t anything like it on Earth“

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor" to be at an all time high.

