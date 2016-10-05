5 For 5: Chris Gregson Drops a Handful of Hammers
The jack-of-all-trades jumps in front of the camera for hi-fi pool action in his „5 FOR 5“ edit. Chris Gregson extends lanky limbs in a frenzy of backyard pool action. No bikinis or umbrellas at these pools, but plenty of walls, steep and deep for pool-coping flavor. Gregson not only threw down the five tricks above, but also filmed Alex Sorgente’s part from last week — skills on both sides of the lens. Dive into the edit for the second drop of „5 FOR 5.“
Gregson’s 5:
270 kickflip
Frontside blunt
Fakie frontside nosegrind
Hippie jump ladder
Frontside flip ladder
_
