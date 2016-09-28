► Watch more 5 For 5 HERE: http://win.gs/5For5

The idea is simple. We challenged five of the biggest names in the next class of young pro skaters to film five tricks and send the footage our way. No guidelines, no limits, just five bangers to prove that we should remember their name. We gave Alex Sorgente first crack at the new round of 5 for 5 and he kicks it off by laying down 5 fresh tranny tricks.

5 for 5: Alex Sorgente Puts Up 5 Transition Tricks