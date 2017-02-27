【参加者募集中！】日の丸背負って、ネイマールに挑め。
公式ページ：www.redbull.com/nj5
ネイマールジュニアファイブはネイマールが考案した５対５のストリートサッカーの世界大会。「得点するごとに相手チームを1人はじき出す」というユニークなルールのもと、ネイマールへの挑戦権を賭けた熱い戦いが繰り広げられる。
