ريد بل بر بحر 2016

تميزالحاديعشرمنشهرنوفمبرالجميلوفييومالجمعةالذيجمعالشبابالرياضيوالمغامرفيالكويتوسطحضورجماهيريالتفّحولشاطئالماريناالذهبي،حيثصدحتالأصواتالمشجعةمنالحضورالكبيروسطتنظيماحترافيوظّفتفيهكلفنونالتصويرالبريوالبحريوالجويأيضاًلتكتملهذهاللوحةالكويتيةبتوقفعقاربالساعةفيهاعندتتويجالبطلمشاريبوشيبةعنفئةالكوادبايكوزميلهمحمدالبازعنفئةالجتسكي،معلنينالصافرةالنهائيةللحدثوفوزهمابالمركزالأوللبطولة „ريدبُلبربحر“ بنسختهالثانية.

English – 16 teams of two – a Quad Bike racer and a Jet Ski racer competed at the Marina Beach on Friday November 11 in a relay race and a winning team of two „Mishary Bushaiba and Mohammed Al-Baaz“ won the first place.

MUSIC

Keep Your American Dream – Beartooth (0:48 – 1:16)

Red Bull Records

One More (Instrumental) – Beartooth (1:16 – 1:53)

Red Bull Records

