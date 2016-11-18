ريد بل بر بحر 2016
تميزالحاديعشرمنشهرنوفمبرالجميلوفييومالجمعةالذيجمعالشبابالرياضيوالمغامرفيالكويتوسطحضورجماهيريالتفّحولشاطئالماريناالذهبي،حيثصدحتالأصواتالمشجعةمنالحضورالكبيروسطتنظيماحترافيوظّفتفيهكلفنونالتصويرالبريوالبحريوالجويأيضاًلتكتملهذهاللوحةالكويتيةبتوقفعقاربالساعةفيهاعندتتويجالبطلمشاريبوشيبةعنفئةالكوادبايكوزميلهمحمدالبازعنفئةالجتسكي،معلنينالصافرةالنهائيةللحدثوفوزهمابالمركزالأوللبطولة „ريدبُلبربحر“ بنسختهالثانية.
English – 16 teams of two – a Quad Bike racer and a Jet Ski racer competed at the Marina Beach on Friday November 11 in a relay race and a winning team of two „Mishary Bushaiba and Mohammed Al-Baaz“ won the first place.
MUSIC
Keep Your American Dream – Beartooth (0:48 – 1:16)
Red Bull Records
One More (Instrumental) – Beartooth (1:16 – 1:53)
Red Bull Records
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter