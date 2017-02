HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE | TWO NINE DARTERS FROM MICHAEL VAN GERWEN! 🙌🏼 🙌🏼 🙌🏼

Michael van Gerwen creates history in Wigan as he becomes only the second player EVER to hit two perfect 9 dart finishes, in ONE match…and our live streaming cameras were there to catch the moment it happened!

Well done Mighty Mike!