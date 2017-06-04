Submit Video
Venus Williams v Timea Bacsinszky Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/VZAsUcBR098

Venus Williams v Timea Bacsinszky Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the women’s fourth round of French Open 2017 that opposed Venus Williams and Timea Bacsinszky. Timea Bacsinszky won 5/7 – 6/2 – 6/1.

