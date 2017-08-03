HomeVideosExtremsportVans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 2 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 2 3. August 2017 Extremsport 0 Comments Joan Duru vs. Alejo Muniz vs. Ryan Callinan vs. Hiroto Ohhara (Visited 2 times, 2 visits today) ExtremsportSurfenWorld Surf league PREV Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 1 3. August 2017 NEXT Jordan Spieth extended highlights | Round 1 | Bridgestone 3. August 2017 You might be interested in Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 3 3. August 2017 Alejo Muniz Sets the Pace in Round Three 3. August 2017 Kanoa Igarashi’s Inside Approach 3. August 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 1 3. August 2017 Courtney Conlogue vs. Pauline Ado – Quarterfinals, Heat 4 – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 Sally Fitzgibbons vs. Sage Erickson – Quarterfinals, Heat 3 – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 Coco Ho vs. Tyler Wright – Quarterfinals, Heat 2 – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 Johanne Defay vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb – Quarterfinals, Heat 1 – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 LEAVE YOUR COMMENT Antworten abbrechenDu musst angemeldet sein, um einen Kommentar abzugeben.