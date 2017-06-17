Valtteri Bottas Turns Petronas Lab into Race Track!
For one day only, PETRONAS Lubricants International converted their Villastellone plant into a high-speed circuit! No prizes for guessing what happened when F1 star Valtteri Bottas turned up…
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)