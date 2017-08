Ultimate NYC Sports Challenge at the US Open, Part II with the New York Red Bulls

We have a new king of the court! The Ultimate NYC Sports Challenge, Part II was a everything we expected and more. Tyler Adams and Derrick Etienne of the New York Red Bulls showcased their tennis games and threw in a few soccer skills as well.

Take in all the excitement of the #USOpen, 8.28-9.10 http://ms.spr.ly/6055rQf4V

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)