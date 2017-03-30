Tyler Wright Powers Through Round One – Drug Aware Margaret River Pro 2017 Highlights
Defending World Champion, and event champion, Tyler Wright scored an 8.67 to take the win against Keely Andrew and wildcard Laura Macaulay in Round One at the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro. Despite tricky conditions, Wright was able to find a few gems, earning her a spot into Round Three.
