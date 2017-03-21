Trending on TOUR | Mr. Gator stole the show, an Aussie Arnie win & volcano erupts at golf course

http://youtu.be/C2Wp8qidvPQ

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where there were hundreds of tributes to Mr. Palmer, Aussie Marc Leishman took the trophy, Cody Gribble’s gator grab heard ‘round the world and Volcan de Fuego activity on PGA TOUR Latin America.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is held at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. In 2016, Australia’s Jason Day held off Kevin Chappell by one shot to take the title.

