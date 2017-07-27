TourNotes: Kolohe Andino Hosts Surf-Off in San Clemente

When the Hurley Pro battle begins at Trestles this September, what most fans won’t realize is a good chunk of the competition will have already taken place. In fact, it got underway Wednesday at T-Street in San Clemente, a famously crummy training ground where 24 red-hot local grommets competed in a surf-off hosted by Kolohe Andino. The kids were each given coaches, too, because the stakes were very real. These kids were vying for a shot at getting into the larger trials event being held the next day. Given the history of damage wildcards have been causing at Trestles in recent years, none of these tiny threats can be taken too lightly. #WSL #tournotes

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)