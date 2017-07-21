TourNotes: J-Bay Rewind

There was a lot to take in during the Corona Open J-Bay this week, and as usual, the incredible surfing was just a fraction of the story. Sure, the groundbreaking moves, perfect tubes, ten-point rides and drones in the sky made for a compelling show, indeed maybe the best of the whole season, but there’s always the view from deep inside the pro-packed peanut gallery. Settle in…this one is fun. #WSL #Tournotes

