TourNotes: Amateur Hour

For American amateur hopefuls there’s no better place to perform than the USA Surfing Championships held at Lower Trestles each year. The cobblestone point is lined with scouts, agents, marketing directors, current and former CT stars and of course coaches…lots of coaches. They’re all there for good reason, because on this side of the Pacific, it’s the best place to get a glimpse of what the future of pro surfing looks like. See for yourself.

