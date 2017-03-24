Tour of the America’s Cup team bases in Bermuda

Bermuda is getting ready for the 35th America’s Cup, and the world’s top sailing teams have moved their full-time operations to the island. The majority of teams are based in the Royal Naval Dockyard, on the westernmost end of the island, which will also be the site of the America’s Cup Village. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the the America’s Cup team bases with Community Sailing Manager Tom Herbert-Evans and Event Director Julien DiBiase.

