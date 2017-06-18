Top 3 Qualifying 2 – DTM Budapest 2017

Submit Video
Like the day before, René Rast again secures the pole position for the DTM race at Hungaroring in Budapest. These are the top 3 of the second Qualifying:

1. René Rast (Audi)
2. Marco Wittmann (BMW)
3. Mattias Ekström (Audi)

