Top 3 Qualifying 2 – DTM Budapest 2017
Like the day before, René Rast again secures the pole position for the DTM race at Hungaroring in Budapest. These are the top 3 of the second Qualifying:
1. René Rast (Audi)
2. Marco Wittmann (BMW)
3. Mattias Ekström (Audi)
