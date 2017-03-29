Toledo vs. Zietz vs. Ewing - Round One, Heat 12 - Drug Aware Margaret River Pro 2017

Filipe Toledo takes on Sebastian Zietz and Ethan Ewing in Round One, Heat 12 at the 2017 Drug Aware Margaret River Pro in Australia.

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)